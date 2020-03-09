Multiple road closures starting Monday could last a week

Be aware of a couple of road closures in Eastern North Carolina starting Monday.

U.S. 17 Business will be closed in Perquimans County starting at 6 a.m. on Monday. Crews will be putting in a sewer manhole near Phelps Street.

In Winfall, the closure will begin at the intersection of U.S. 17 Business and N.C. 37. A detour will be in place and work is expected to last a week.

In Greenville, work is starting on Arlington Boulevard near Commerce Street. The road will not be closed, but there will be some lane closures throughout. This work is expected to start a week, but it could change depending on weather.

Lastly, work on the Marc Basnight Bridge in Dare County starts on Monday. Workers will put on the finishing touches to the bridge deck and railings. They will also pave the final layer of the road leading up to the bridge.

Drivers should know there might be lane closures starting Monday mornings at 7:00 through Friday at 3:00. Lane closures will vary and the work is set to wrap up by mid-June.