NEW INFO: Four injured in Duplin County plant explosion

Four employees of a contractor that was doing work at a Duplin County feed plant have been injured in a morning explosion.

Rose Hill Fire Chief Gary Boney told WITN News that the explosion happened at Valley Proteins on Yellowcut Road, off of Highway 117.

He said three helicopters have been called in for victims, and Boney said they were still working on firefighting efforts.

The company says the explosion happened around 10:45 a.m. in the plant's finished product area.

Michael Smith, vice chairman of Valley, told WITN that the four workers were injured in a flash explosion. He said all four were airlifted out, likely to a burn center.

Smith said some of the injured may have third-degree burns.

The company executive says the area where work was being done is a dusty area, and he assumes that dust caused the explosion. Smith said he did not believe the contractor had the proper "hot work" permits needed to be using welding and cutting equipment in that area.

None of their employees were in the area where the explosion happened and it doesn't appear the plant received much damage from the blast, Smith said.

