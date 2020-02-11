Multiple DMV offices closed because of internet outage

An internet fiber cut has thrown multiple DMV offices in Eastern Carolina off-line.

The outage impacts both driver license and license plate agencies in Jacksonville, Kenansville, Maysville, and Wallace. The total area includes offices south of Raleigh, including Fayetteville and Wilmington.

The fiber line was cut in the Benson area and DMV officials are working with Windstream to fix the outage as soon as possible. The interruption is also affecting some online driver license and vehicle registration services.

There is no time frame for when the DMV offices will be back in service.

