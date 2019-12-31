Mt. Olive holds 20th New Year’s Eve Pickle Drop

For the 20th year the Mt. Olive Pickle Drop helped usher in a new year.

Because of a major construction project going on at the company’s main plant, Mt. Olive staged the pickle drop in front of the University of Mount Olive’s Kornegay Arena instead of the corner of Cucumber and Vine.

The event started at 5:30, and the drop itself happened at 7 p.m.

To help mark the 20th dropping of the pickle, a 10-minute fireworks display immediately followed the drop, and food trucks were also available.

