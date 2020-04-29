Moving adjustments involving coronavirus pandemic

Moving is no small task and often requires the help of a professional moving service.

Luckily for those who can't put off their moves until after the stay at home order, these services are considered essential businesses under Governor Roy Cooper’s state orders.

ECU senior Erin Flynn is set to graduate in just a few short days and plans to relocate. But she questions how to do that during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We haven't been able to see the apartment because there's no one in the office who can let us in because they're all quarantined or staying home,” said Flynn.

She says she's missing an integral part of the moving experience by doing everything from home.

“Having to get all the signatures done and reading through everything, it's a little more difficult than having someone sit there with us and talk about it.”

While moving companies are considered essential businesses and remain open, some clients would rather wait to move.

“Sometimes they'll call us and tell us they want to do the job,” said Doris Spellman, whose family operates D’s Affordable Moving Service, “then, later on, say we're going to wait until all this is over and done with.”

Brian Churney owns a Two Men and a Truck franchise in Eastern Carolina. He says the company is operating at as low as forty percent of its projected jobs for the upcoming months.

“We are not anticipating having a busy season this year, but once things start opening up, homes start selling, people start moving again, we have done our best to be prepared to hit the ground running,” said Churney.

Donnell Spellman with D's Affordable Moving Service said the company is taking necessary precautions and doing what they can to keep customers informed and happy.

“I tell them, you're calling us to provide a service for you and we're going to take care of you like family. So we go in, we take our time, that's the main thing. Great customer service,” said Spellman.

Moving companies, like many other businesses, are simply hoping to stay safe and vigilant throughout the pandemic.

“The uncertainty is disarming, it's jarring,” said Churney. “We're trying to stay as positive as we can, and one of our mantras is just to take everything one day at a time.”