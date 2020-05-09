Mount Carmel H.E.L.P.S. continues feeding families during pandemic

One organization in eastern Carolina is continuing their mission to provide food for families struggling during the pandemic. ​

And in their cases, a little goes a long way. ​

​​

"Just to get that little bit of assistance is really good for the community and they've been really ​such a blessing for everybody including ourselves," says Odaliz Rodriguee.

Mount Carmel H.E.L.P.S. held a free food drive at their home base in Jacksonville on Saturday, but they've been helping in cities all throughout the east​

​

Just last Saturday they partnered with the Kinston Teens for a food drive there. ​

​

"We started about March the 15th so from then its been every weekend," said volunteer Nieima DeJesus.​

​

This Saturday's drive was a little different. Mount Carmel H.E.L.P.S. provided extras items like candy, cake mix, and even words of encouragement for moms for Mother's Day weekend. ​

​​

"You know an incentive because we do have to cook at home more now versus eating out in the restaurant," DeJesus added.​

​

COVID-19 screenings and testings were also available. Doctors say they do it because the need is there.​

​​

"Based on the fact that not only do a lot of people need to be screened and tested a lot of them are food deprived as​ well," Dr. Johnny Williams explained.​

​​

Mount Carmel says they have tested thousands of eastern Carolinians at seven food drives since the pandemic began.​

​

They say they will continue packing up the volunteers every weekend to impact a different piece of the east., with a mission in mind to serve. ​

​

"We're going to come out and were going to come out with our hands up, with our heads up, with a smile with a joy because​ the joy of the Lord is our strength," says DeJesus.​

Mount Carmel H.E.L.P.S. says the food was donated by the Eastern North Carolina Food Bank along with other donations.

