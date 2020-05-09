Mount Carmel H.E.L.P.S. continues feeding families during pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -- One organization in eastern Carolina is continuing their mission to provide food for families struggling during the pandemic.
And in their cases, a little goes a long way.
"Just to get that little bit of assistance is really good for the community and they've been really such a blessing for everybody including ourselves," says Odaliz Rodriguee.
Mount Carmel H.E.L.P.S. held a free food drive at their home base in Jacksonville on Saturday, but they've been helping in cities all throughout the east
Just last Saturday they partnered with the Kinston Teens for a food drive there.
"We started about March the 15th so from then its been every weekend," said volunteer Nieima DeJesus.
This Saturday's drive was a little different. Mount Carmel H.E.L.P.S. provided extras items like candy, cake mix, and even words of encouragement for moms for Mother's Day weekend.
"You know an incentive because we do have to cook at home more now versus eating out in the restaurant," DeJesus added.
COVID-19 screenings and testings were also available. Doctors say they do it because the need is there.
"Based on the fact that not only do a lot of people need to be screened and tested a lot of them are food deprived as well," Dr. Johnny Williams explained.
Mount Carmel says they have tested thousands of eastern Carolinians at seven food drives since the pandemic began.
They say they will continue packing up the volunteers every weekend to impact a different piece of the east., with a mission in mind to serve.
"We're going to come out and were going to come out with our hands up, with our heads up, with a smile with a joy because the joy of the Lord is our strength," says DeJesus.
Mount Carmel H.E.L.P.S. says the food was donated by the Eastern North Carolina Food Bank along with other donations.