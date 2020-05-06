Mother's Day celebrations may be a little different this year

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, families are preparing for an unusual weekend filled with social distancing, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This Sunday will not be your typical Mother’s Day filled with brunch and get togethers. Rather, many moms will be celebrated through Facetime or at-home crafts.

For some, this is nothing out of the ordinary, but for others it may be something they are adjusting to.

Kylene Dibble, Director of Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County says, “You know, kids can still get up and they can make mom breakfast. Families can still spend the day together. I think there is definitely still some really good possibilities to enjoy Mother’s Day together.”

The best gift of all is free quality time and showing mom just how much you appreciate her.