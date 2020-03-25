Mother Earth Brewing to make hand sanitizer

One local distillery here in the east is joining the hand sanitizer movement in an effort to provide supplies to those in need.

Mother Earth Brewing in Kinston is bottling, packaging, and shipping out hand sanitizer to health care facilities in need.

Executive Vice President Matthew Hart says the idea came about a few weeks ago, but it took time to get bottles, labels, and other supplies to make the product.

Hart says there is a lot of shared core competencies between distilleries and hand sanitizer manufacturers, and through their efforts they will be able to help supply more than 50 nursing homes and hospice organizations across our state, Virginia, and Kentucky.

