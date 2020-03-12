Most coronavirus patients recover, still anxiety, fear loom

Despite the global fears of coronavirus, more than 60,000 people who contracted the disease have recovered.

Most have mild symptoms and rebound within two weeks, while those with more serious ailments, including pneumonia, may not improve for up to six weeks.

Mental stress can be part of the problem, too. Some patients who got sick and were quarantined in a cruise ship off Japan say they struggled with the anxiety of spending days in isolation while worrying about the future.

Some have wondered whether they will be stigmatized and treated differently once they return home.