Morehead City soup kitchen switches to take-out meals amid coronavirus

A soup kitchen in Morehead City is closing its doors to the public and switching to take-out meals to protect against the coronavirus.

Hope Mission announced that they will close their dining room until further notice on Monday. Office Manager Stephanie Vester says this decision was made to protect the safety of their staff and those in the community.

The soup kitchen will still serve lunch every-day in take out containers that must be picked up at the soup kitchen located at 1410 Bridges Street.

Lunch hours will continue to be from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. daily.

Hope Missions says this new policy will continue until further notice.