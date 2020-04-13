Morehead City resident leads effort to provide meals and support restaurants

More people across the state are helping those in need as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Those people include one Eastern Carolina man whose leading efforts to help feed people in the community, while also supporting struggling restaurants.

"It tears at your heartstrings. Some of these people need it, and they aren’t just saying it because they’re hungry. They need it,” said town resident Jay Davis.

It’s a need that Davis is looking to fill for anyone who comes calling.

“I saw a gentleman in New York that owned a restaurant that said he was going to serve food until the virus went away or until he went bankrupt,” Davis explained.

That moment moved Davis. It leads him to send out a Facebook post just days later offering to personally purchase 50 meals from Ruddy Duck in Morehead City for anyone in need.

“It helps the people that need it, and helps the restaurants that need it," Davis said.

Dozens of community members have since joined him in providing meals.

Since March 18th, Davis and those involved have provided nearly 2,000 meals from roughly 30 restaurants.

Spending $500 or more each night, picking a new restaurant, and a new group to support every day, Davis hopes to inspire more people to help.

“I sat there and started reading some of the messages that were coming to me and so I picked it back up again," Davis added after he continued coordinating efforts at the hospital as his wife prepared to have their little boy.

“I was surprised and very excited, and thankful at the same time," said Jeff Turnage, the owner of Ioanni's Grill & Bar, after receiving an order for 50 pizzas weeks ago.

With a second similar order placed on Monday, Turnage says Davis is helping protect the livelihood of their community.

“I think it’s a great thing what he’s doing. He’s helped a lot of other restaurants as well with this hard time we’re in," Turnage said.

Davis says that meals through next Monday are accounted for. Anyone in need of food or those looking to assist can reach Jay Davis through Facebook.