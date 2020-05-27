Morehead City reopening city buildings

Despite a statewide COVID-19 phased plan to re-open North Carolina, some cities and towns are enacting their own plans.

Morehead City has one of the independent plans and city officials introduced it this week.

The plan includes opening several city buildings back up at the beginning of June. The Morehead City Police and Fire Departments will open to the public beginning June 1, and City Hall and the Municipal Building will open on June 8.

However, city leaders said the recreation center and library will remain closed to the public.

When re-opened, all city buildings will have new modified restrictions and follow state health and human service recommendations: Wear a face covering, wash your hands and wait six feet apart.

Also, city employees working directly with the public will wear face masks and be stationed behind protective glass. Floors will be marked to keep residents awaiting services six feet apart. Hand sanitizer will be available to both residents and employees, and frequent sanitizing of City buildings will continue.

City officials stress that people who are sick should remain home, and recommend citizens continue using virtual services if possible.

