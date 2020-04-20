Morehead City providing small business loans

Morehead City has created a new program to help small businesses make it through this pandemic.

City officials created a loan program to help struggling businesses.

A total of $300,000 has been allocated by the town for the loan program and it is money that businesses can use to pay mortgage, rent, or lease payments.

The businesses can qualify for up to $5,000 as part of the loan program.

Mayor Jerry Jones says as a small business owner himself he is proud that they are able to offer these loans so that they can ensure small businesses will be there once things get back to normal.

Monday was the first day businesses could apply for the loan and town leaders say they have already received several applications.

