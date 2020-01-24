Morehead City man jailed on $1 million bond after drug arrest

A Morehead City man is in jail on a $1 million bond after an investigation by five Eastern Carolina law enforcement agencies.

Carteret County deputies say they arrested Billy Wiggins during a traffic stop around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. A search of his vehicle found crystal meth, Lorazepam, Narcan, drug paraphernalia, and cash, according to deputies.

The 37-year-old Wiggins was out on parole at the time. He was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, sell a schedule II controlled substance, deliver schedule II controlled substance, and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance.

Deputies say his arrest was part of an investigation into the trafficking of crystal meth in and around Carteret County.

Carteret County deputies were assisted by the Craven County Sheriff's Office, Jones County Sheriff's Office, Maysville Police Department, and Morehead City Police Department.

