Morehead City to close parks & rec, library, and train depot amid coronavirus concerns

Morehead City has announced the closure of three public facilities to keep the coronavirus from spreading, according to a news release.

The city has decided to close the Parks and Recreation Center, the Webb Library, and the Train Depot from March 16 to March 30. Also, City Hall and the Municipal Building will have limited public access throughout the same dates.

The city's statement says City Hall will no longer accept cash, but utilities can be paid online or by check or money order.

Morehead City says, "We will continue to monitor the Coronavirus situation and provide regular updates to our employees, the public, the media, on our website, and on our social media sites."