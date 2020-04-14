Morehead City church provides 600 meals to the community

One church here in the east is doing its part to keep both stomachs, and hearts full during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The First United Methodist Church in Morehead City provided lunch Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Anyone struggling to feed their families during the pandemic was given an opportunity to drive-thru and pick up free meals.

Church members and volunteers spent the morning packing boxes with things like sandwiches, chicken nuggets, fruit, and snacks.

The church has been providing meals on Saturdays throughout COVID-19, but said with this week being spring break for many kids they wanted to provide additional opportunities to help those in need.

The church will also be providing free meals from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Coordinator Waylon Bell says he hopes the donations and support from their community that make it possible will inspire other churches in the east to do the same.