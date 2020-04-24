Morehead City Primary School gives out free books

Nearly 300 books were given out to students at one eastern Carolina school Friday, and each one of them was hand picked by the school librarian.

Amanda McCall is the media specialist at Morehead City Primary School and Friday she handed out 295 books.

A few days ago the school asked parents to fill out a form if their child would be interested in getting a free book.

McCall went through the responses and picked out a book for each specific student.

The books were purchased using scholastic points that the school had earned from a book fair.

Friday was the pick up day for the books and McCall says it was a great chance to see familiar faces.

McCall says she also received help finding age appropriate books for every student with the help of a local book store.

