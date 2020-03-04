Morehead City Playground Park improvements near completion

Children in one community in the East are one step closer to having a new playground to enjoy, as work is well underway at a local park.

Morehead City's Shevan's Park on Evans Street will soon be home to the newly remodeled playground and splash pad.

Work began recently on the playground that was designed by students in Morehead City and will be accessible to children of all abilities.

The older wooden structure, which was built in the 1990s, needed replacement and work to take it down began in December. It's being replaced with newer materials.

City officials hope the new playground equipment will be completed by May and ready for use this summer.