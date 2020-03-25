More young people being hospitalized with COVID-19

Health experts say young people should not discredit the threat of the novel coronavirus, warning that people in their 20’s, 30’s, and 40’s are increasingly being hospitalized.

Many questions are circulating pertaining to how the virus impacts young people and pregnant women.

Experts say just because someone is young and healthy does not mean the virus will not have severe effects.

A pharmacist we spoke to says more young people testing positive are being cared for in intensive care units across the country. Also, pregnant women have been added to the list of people being told to take extra precautions.

That pharmacist added that all studies being done, and statistics that are circulating, are very new, and with the number of cases continuing to grow, the way we understand how the virus impacts certain populations will continue to evolve.

