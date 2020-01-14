More than $2 million in Finish Line grants awarded to students

A program to help college students finish school when a financial hardship pops up has awarded millions of dollars so far.

Governor Cooper says the Finish Line grants program has awarded more than $2 million to community college students.

Since the program began in 2018, more than 3,000 grants have been awarded.

The program helps students stay on track to complete their degree after facing unexpected financial emergencies.

Governor Cooper started the Finish Line grant program after hearing from college leaders that small financial emergencies were causing students to drop out.

The grants cover repair payments, medical bills, utility bills and child care.

All 58 community colleges in the state are participating.

