More than 1,000 customers in Edgecombe and Martin counties are without power on Friday morning.

According to the Edgecombe-Martin Electric Membership Corporation outage map, 644 customers in Martin County are without power, and 514 in Edgecombe are in the dark.

Officials say this is from the storms overnight. If you are without power, you're asked to report it through SmartHub or to call 1-800-690-0657. They ask you to not report an outage through Facebook.