More people in ENC wearing masks to protect themselves

More and more people across the country are turning to masks in the fight to stay safe against COVID-19, just weeks after health officials said masks wouldn't be effective against the virus.

But as one woman explains, it's not for herself that she wears one.

"If I were a carrier, an unknown carrier, it would keep me from infecting somebody else," says Carol Small, an Oriental resident.

Small handmade her own mask from an old bedsheet at home.

She's made more than a dozen for friends and family as well.

"There are better patterns and there are better materials, so, Google away and find what works best for you," Small added.

Just over a month ago, health officials in the United States said Americans shouldn't wear face masks to prevent COVID-19.

Now, the CDC is reversing course.

"I think the reason why they said that was our country was not prepared for this pandemic," says Small.

Dr. Rachel Roper with the ECU Brody School of Medicine agrees.

"We do not have the supplies that we need in the U.S. at all, woefully unprepared. And because of that they didn't want the public competing with health care professionals for masks," Dr. Roper explains.

Whether it's a medical grade N-95 mask, or a makeshift covering from a scarf, or a handkerchief, Roper says anything that can block particles in the air is better than nothing.

"Any little mouth covering will certainly keep particles both from going out your mouth, as well as coming in," says Dr. Roper.

"I don't have anything to lose. If I wear the mask and I get sick, I can tell myself I did everything that I could do," said Rob Andrews, a New Bern resident.

With masks and other personal protective gear in short supply, health officials all across the country are doing everything they can do too.

"The next two weeks are going to be really bad, and the weeks after that are going to be really bad, and the weeks after that are going to be really bad," adds Dr. Roper, who says the pandemic will get worse before it gets better.

Dr. Roper also says that the virus has proven to be killed quickly upon contact with soap and water so anyone using homemade masks should wash them regularly and avoid touching the inside of them as much as possible.