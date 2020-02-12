Mom & daughter charged with death of elderly father/grandfather

A mother and her daughter have been charged with the death of their elderly father/grandfather.

Greenville police say Patricia Williams, and Samantha Williams have been charged with involuntary manslaughter, elder abuse, obtain property by false pretense, and domestic abuse of a disabled elder adult.

Pearlie Lee Williams died on May 17, 2018.

Williams was supposed to be under the care of his daughter and granddaughter, but police say the 77-year-old man was found by another relative in very poor condition.

The man was hospitalized and later died due to his prior lack of care and maltreatment, according to police.

Police say they later learned that the two women also financially exploited their father/grandfather by getting into his bank accounts and spending thousands of dollars of his money.

Court documents say that missing money was between $20,000 and $100,000.

A grand jury indicted them earlier this month and they were arrested on Monday.