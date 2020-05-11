Moderate fire danger across NC

Officials with the North Carolina Forest Service are urging people to be extra cautious if you are burning anything this week.

Fire danger is predicted to be moderate to high for most of North Carolina this week due to low humidity and little rain predicted.

In the western part of the state, greening has slowed and will continue to be slow with predicted frost and freezes occurring overnight. In the Piedmont and Coastal areas of the state, greening continues to progress but if winds kick up above what is predicted this weekend, fire danger could be very high across the regions.

Kristen Kelley, Assistant County Ranger says, "With the increased temperatures and the relative humidity dropping and high winds you can see more active fire behavior but with everything being green as it is we haven't experienced a high amount of fires. With people being home more due to COVID there is a bigger activity of people burning.

With fire danger predicted to be moderate to high and with phase one of the state's reopening, residents are urged to reconsider burning yard debris, and clear debris from your roof and gutters.