Mobile pharmacy drives into Beaufort County; distributes free medicine

With the cold and flu season still upon us, Beaufort County health leaders gave out free over-the-counter medication Friday to help residents in need.

Vidant Beaufort Hospital and NC MedAssist with the Community Benefit Grants Program gave away medicine to more than 800 people. They handed out cold and flu medicine, allergy medication, vitamins, pain relievers, and more.

Several people said, without this opportunity, they would not have been able to get the medicine. “I’m low income. I’m not working at this point. I try to get as much assistance as I need to survive,” said Francine Mozelle.

Another resident, Arlene Stanley said, “Everybody ain’t got insurance, so I thank the Lord that they do help.”

This is the first time Beaufort health officials have had a free mobile pharmacy unit come to the county, but they plan to bring the mobile pharmacy back to the area again.

