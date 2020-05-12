Mission BBQ celebrates Armed Forces Week

One restaurant is honoring the military this week by offering free meals to service members and veterans.

Mission Barbecue is having its annual Armed Forces Week. Each day is dedicated to a different branch of the military.

Tuesday was Marine Corps day. At Jacksonville's Mission Barbecue they had a good turnout for lunch.

Wednesday, anyone in the Navy can receive their free meal, followed by the Air Force on Thursday, the Coast Guard on Friday, and all branches can come out on Saturday.

While dine-in is not an option, Mission Barbecue is open for carry out and curbside pickup. They also do delivery through third-party services.