Miss North Carolina turns to social media to fulfill duties during pandemic

Public appearances are a big part of Miss North Carolina's duties, but with the coronavirus pandemic, Alexandra Badgett has had to adjust.

Badgett, who won the state title while representing the city of Jacksonville, says her schedule looks a lot different these days.

"Everything came to a standstill. I had a full calendar in April and May and then slowly it became more empty. It really has been trying to adjust and bring life to social media," said Badgett.

This month is sexual assault awareness month, which is a platform she has been advocating for this past year. She says instead of doing public events, she's utilized social media to spread her message.

"Trying to make that virtual has been a journey, but that's what's been keeping me busy," said Badgett.

She has hosted live events on social media with advocates, survivors and victims. Badgett said she is also hosting an online "Fundraising Friday" event encouraging people to find non-profits that contribute to that cause and consider donating.

Right now can be an isolating time for many, but Badgett reminds, "There is a village behind you to support you... any of the times you feel alone or don't have someone there to support you, please know you don't have to be alone."

Badgett will be holding onto the crown a little longer. The competition for Miss North Carolina and Miss North Carolina's Outstanding Teen has been rescheduled to July 30-August 1.

