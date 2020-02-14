Minor flooding expected in Kinston as Neuse crests Saturday

The Neuse River in Kinston is expected to crest Saturday causing some minor flooding.

Flood stage at the river is 14 feet, and Friday it stands just under 19 feet.

At Neuseway Nature Park their buildings are still open, though they've had to close the playgrounds, the campgrounds and the pond area.

The park expects water to start receding Sunday and facilities that are closed to reopen next week.

The Neuse is predicted to crest at 19.4 feet, well within the moderate flood stage.