Minges Bottling named Pitt County Industry of the Year

A nearly 100-year-old family business is being recognized as the industry of the year in one eastern Carolina county.

The Minges Bottling Group in Ayden is being recognized as the 2019-2020 Pitt County Industry of the Year.

The company distributes more than 200 products throughout eastern Carolina, but is best known for stocking stores with Pepsi and Mountain Dew.

The Minges Group employs 225 full time employees and is now a 4th generation family owned business.

Jeff Minges, Minges Bottling Group President and CEO, says the company is committed to giving back to the eastern Carolina community through philanthropy and credits employees for the company's success.

Minges says, "Without them we wouldn't be where we are today. We wouldn't be as successful as we have been. It's a proud moment because I reflect back on our family heritage."

Minges says his grandfather founded the business in 1923 when he started selling Orange Crush.

