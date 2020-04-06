Minges Bottling Group donating Pepsi bottles to be used as face shields

Minges Bottling Group is donating Pepsi bottles to be made into face shields for healthcare workers at local hospitals.

The company partnered with Pepsi of Greenville SC, Pepsi of Florence SC and Carolina Canners Inc. to donate more than 1,200 2-liter bottles.

A nurse practitioner in Greenville, SC asked the bottling companies for donations after she says her husband used a mask made out of a Pepsi bottle.

“It really warmed my heart to know that, in addition to providing much needed beverages for families in our communities during this difficult time, we could offer assistance to local medical professionals. They truly are the heroes, and we feel honored to help them in any way," said Jeff Stevens, CEO of Carolina Canners Inc.

Vidant Medical Center also requested the face shields made out of Pepsi bottles.