Military reunion in Greenville for the holidays

A family in the East had their share of surprises as a soldier came home just in time for the holidays.

Army Private Camryn Brock was able to come home to Greenville Saturday to surprise her mom after delayed flights and a whole day without sleep.

Her sister sent us a touching video of her being greeted by her loved ones at Pitt-Greenville Airport with big hugs and a few puppy kisses.

Everyone knew she was coming and her boyfriend surprised her with a sweet puppy who will share its first Christmas with Private Brock.

But the surprises didn't end there. In addition to the family and puppy surprise, her boyfriend got down on one knee and proposed.

She said yes and now this will be a Christmas to remember for Private Brock and her family.