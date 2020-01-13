Middle school cheerleader dies in ATV accident

An Eastern Carolina middle school is grieving once again after one of its cheerleaders died this weekend in an ATV accident. The same school lost a coach and guidance counselor in another accident less than two months ago.

Allie Palmer was a seventh-grader at E.B. Frink Middle School in La Grange.

The Jones County Sheriff's Office is investigating the accident which happened Saturday afternoon.

"The sudden and tragic loss of Allie Palmer, a young and spirited student at E.B. Frink Middle School, saddens us deeply," said Lenoir County Schools Superintendent Brent Williams. "We mourn the passing of any member of the LCPS family but no loss is felt more sharply than the death of one of our students. On behalf of everyone with Lenoir County Public Schools, I offer our heartfelt sympathy to Allie's family and her many friends in this difficult time."

The school system says it has additional counselors and social workers at the school today to help with the needs of students and staff.

In November, Casey Lewis, who was a guidance counselor and head volleyball coach at Frink, died in a vehicle crash near Goldsboro.

