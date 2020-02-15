Middle school band director fired amid sex crimes allegations

The New Hanover County Board of Education unanimously voted to fire Roland-Grise Middle School Band Director Peter Frank after a closed session.

Frank was suspended without pay on January 29th.

The county sheriff's office arrested Frank earlier this year and charged him with six counts of indecent liberties with a child, and six counts of indecent liberties with a student by a teacher.

The school system hired Frank in 1997. The sheriff's office says the crimes against the alleged victims occurred between 2003 and 2019.

He is still in jail on a $750,000 bond.