Mexico blocks hundreds of migrants from crossing border span

Mexican authorities have closed a border entry point in southern Mexico after thousands of Central American migrants tried to push across a bridge between Mexico and Guatemala.

As the crowd swelled Saturday, amid shoves, Mexican officials allowed several dozen migrants to enter in groups of 20.

But people began trickling back to Guatemala and fewer than a hundred remained on the bridge by late afternoon.

Normally, migrants who want to request asylum in Mexico are allowed to cross the bridge.

But many of the migrants prefer to pass through Mexico en route to the U.S., which has repeatedly asked Mexico to impede their arrival.

