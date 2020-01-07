Mexican agency assists Winston-Salem police in kidnapping case

A police department in our state says it has requested help from the Mexican Consulate in the effort to find a man who investigators think was kidnapped during a home invasion.

Winston-Salem police Capt. Steven Tollie said at a news conference that 21-year-old Diego Daniel Quintero Fregozo was last seen Dec. 16 being forcefully removed from a home that is suspected to have been involved in illegal drug activity.

Police officials said three others, including a 15-year-old, were tied up and assaulted.

Tollie told news outlets on Monday the department is working with Mexican officials to locate a family member of Fregozo.