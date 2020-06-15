Mental Health Monday: What you eat impacts your mental health

June marks Men’s Health Month and two key factors to maintaining a healthy lifestyle are nutrition and mental health.

Matthew Fetter, Director of Business Development at Brynn Marr Hospital says the foods we put into our body fuel our body.

He says the three major components to a diet are: carbohydrates, proteins and fats.

“When we don’t have enough carbs during the day, we feel run down and groggy. If we don’t take in enough protein, we're constantly hungry,” Fetter explained.

He says the foods we eat directly impact how we feel and function throughout the day.

"Children who take in a lot of processed foods are twice as likely to have behavioral concerns than those who take in a balanced diet," said Fetter.

He says it’s important to find out what works for your body type. You can learn more on the

​​ or by talking to your doctor.