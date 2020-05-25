Mental Health Monday: Mental Health Month

May marks Mental Health Month and there are things everyone can do to help change the negative stigma surrounding mental health disorders.

Matthew Fetter with Brynn Marr Hospital says it's important to eliminate the stigma associated with mental health disorders because it could prevent those needing help from getting it.

Fetter says it's important to understand that we should replace stigma with understanding and patients may need a different type of treatment.

If you or someone you know needs treatment, you can call Brynn Marr Hospital at 910-577-1400.