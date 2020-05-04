Mental Health Monday: Managing your expectations during the pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has shoved work, school and home life all under one roof for many people across the country.

This has caused changes to our daily routines and schedules, which is why experts say it's important to change our expectations, as well.

"One of the most important things we can do right now is give ourselves a break when we're not meeting those expectations or we're lacking the productivity that we expected," explained Dana Cronkhite, account manager at Brynn Marr Hospital in Jacksonville.

Cronkhite reminds that it's okay if you do not cross everything off of your to-do list or finish a project you've been wanting to finish. Instead, she says to shift your perspective.

"We're not working from home right now and we're not homeschooling our kids, we're having to work at home and educate our kids at home during a crisis," said Cronkhite.

She says to manage this, it's important to try to make your day as structured as possible, but to also set boundaries and block off time for self care.

She says it's important to take a break from checking work e-mails and social media. She suggests setting aside time for meditation, relaxation or exercise.

Cronkhite says it's also important to list out the things you have accomplished, instead of focusing on the things you haven't done.

If you are struggling to manage the increase expectations, you can visit BrynnMarr.org.​

If you are dealing with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1(800) 273-8255.