Mental Health Monday: Healthy co-parenting during COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended many aspects of our daily lives and for some, that includes parenting.

Director of Clinical Services at Brynn Marr Hospital Tatianna Brooks-Johnson says family dynamics have changed during the pandemic as everyone spends more time at home.

"Since our state has shut down, every day is like the weekend. Mom's home, dad's home, children are home from school. One parent may stay at home while the other works, but they're now both at home parenting the children throughout the day. For some parents, this might be challenging as they both navigate full time parenting now," said Brooks-Johnson.

She says it's okay for parents to disagree, but to be cautious when they are around children.

"When they [children] are around, they run the risk of parents making up what children are arguing about and more often than not, children think the argument is about them," Brooks-Johnson explained.

She says parents should also have co-authority so they can support one another and provide the same or similar message to children.

"Even though they might not agree with each other, they can agree on rules in the home that are beneficial for the child," she explained.

Brooks-Johnson says when parents are able to communicate effectively, it will help create trust for the child to allow them to grow and develop.

For more tips, watch the video above!