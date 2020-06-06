N.C flags fly at half-staff in honor of George Floyd

George Floyd will be remembered and honored in Raeford, North Carolina, near where he was born on Saturday.

The memorial will take place at the Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters located on 10225 Fayetteville Road.

The memorial will have a public viewing from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., followed by a private family service.

It's expected to be both a celebration of his life and a mourning of a man whose death at the hands of police has sparked national outrage through protests which call for an end to racial injustice.

Floyd is originally from Fayetteville. and governor Roy Cooper has ordered all North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset today in honor of him.