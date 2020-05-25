Memorial Day service in Greenville much different than in past years

It’s a quieter Memorial Day this year as we honor our veterans who have died, and as we continue to social distance from others. Many have opted to stay home during the holiday to stay safe, especially as many gatherings, like the annual Memorial Day ceremony in Greenville’s Town Common, were canceled.

Others came out anyway, paying their respects alone or with family. They read the names of late veterans, noticed half-staff flags, and took time to be silent and remember.

One woman, Nelle Hayes, stopped by the Town Common before visiting her uncle’s grave to place a flag next to it at Cherry Hill Cemetery. She was pleasantly surprised to see a flag already next to it, along with even more flags scattered about the cemetery.

Frank Parker, an Army veteran who has served 7 deployments since 2013, was also at the Town Common to honor those who served and died for their country.

“Certainly, there are lots of people I've served with,” he said. “There are people who came home and people who didn't come home. But we remember everybody."

Parker said he served in Afghanistan, Kosovo, Iraq, and Kuwait. He explained that although Memorial Day is admittedly different this year, it’s still important to take time to remember what those veterans who aren’t here anymore sacrificed for us. “Freedom isn’t free,” he said.