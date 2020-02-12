Medical marijuana advocates pushing forward despite New Bern setback

While a resolution to formalize support for medical marijuana failed before the New Bern Board of Aldermen Tuesday night, the lead advocate says they're not done.

Max Oglesby says, "He was diagnosed with cancer in February of 2014. Doctors held up clipboards and said 'officially I can't say this, but unofficially I can say that cannabis will help in the last moments of his life."

His brother passed away that September. That's why on Tuesday night, he and fellow medical marijuana advocates tried to make their case.

But the New Bern Board of Aldermen ultimately voted 5-2 against a resolution to formalize support of medical marijuana in the state, while a motion to draft a letter to state leaders to support Oglesby's efforts also failed in a vote 4-3.

On Wednesday, Oglesby wasn't deterred. With the issue now at the forefront, He's promising to continue his fight. "This doesn't stop us. just because we heard a no here, doesn't mean we can't hear a yes somewhere else. It also doesn't mean we cant hear a yes, or make changes where we're at to hear it down the road."

Oglesby says among their next steps they hope will be a conversation with Congressman Greg Murphy who has spoken in support of the issue, as well as meetings with U.S. Senator Thom Tillis and other state leaders.