Meals delivery program starts back up in Jones County

Jones County Public Schools is continuing its meal delivery program Monday.

The school system says school buses will deliver meals to several sites throughout the county starting at 11:30 a.m.

Any child or student who is eligible can receive meals at any location for no-cost. Hot lunch and next-day breakfast is being served.

The delivery schedule is as follows:

Jones Senior High/Trenton Elementary

Northwest Tabernacle Church 1002 (682 Ten Mile Fork

Rd, Trenton, NC 28585)- (Bus 136)

British Road Trailer Park (Woodview Lane)- (Bus 139)

Comfort Elementary

Whaley's Chapel Church (8156 NC-41, Pink Hill, NC

28572)- (Bus 140)

Maysville Elementary

Saint James AME Zion Church (8747 Hwy 58 South

Maysville, NC 28555)- (Bus 131)

Pollocksville Elementary

Old ABC Store across from Mallard's Gas Station (9728

US 17, Pollocksville, NC 28573)- (Bus 129)

Goshen (Pollocksville, NC 28573)- (Bus 129)

