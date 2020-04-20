Meals delivery program starts back up in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, NC (WITN) - Jones County Public Schools is continuing its meal delivery program Monday.

The school system says school buses will deliver meals to several sites throughout the county starting at 11:30 a.m.

Any child or student who is eligible can receive meals at any location for no-cost. Hot lunch and next-day breakfast is being served.

The delivery schedule is as follows:

Jones Senior High/Trenton Elementary
Northwest Tabernacle Church 1002 (682 Ten Mile Fork
Rd, Trenton, NC 28585)- (Bus 136)
British Road Trailer Park (Woodview Lane)- (Bus 139)

Comfort Elementary
Whaley's Chapel Church (8156 NC-41, Pink Hill, NC
28572)- (Bus 140)

Maysville Elementary
Saint James AME Zion Church (8747 Hwy 58 South
Maysville, NC 28555)- (Bus 131)

Pollocksville Elementary
Old ABC Store across from Mallard's Gas Station (9728
US 17, Pollocksville, NC 28573)- (Bus 129)
Goshen (Pollocksville, NC 28573)- (Bus 129)

 