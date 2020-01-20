MeToo prosecutors deploy experts early to thwart defense

Harvey Weinstein’s defense team is expected to go on the offensive against his accusers when his sexual assault trial opens in the coming days.

They’ll question whether the accusers acted like rape victims.

New York City prosecutors plan to fight back with a strategy that’s taken hold since the 2018 retrial of comedian Bill Cosby: calling an expert on victim behavior early in the trial.

They plan to use the sex crimes expert from Cosby’s trial, Dr. Barbara Ziv.

Her work shows that victims often delay reporting to police, keep in contact with the perpetrator and remember more details over time.

