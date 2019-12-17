House nears historic impeachment as Trump decries 'vicious crusade'

On the even of his all-but-certain impeachment, President Donald Trump sent off a fiery letter to House Speaker Pelosi denouncing what he called the “vicious crusade” against him.

President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable with governors on government regulations in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

Pelosi, who warned earlier this year against pursuing a strictly partisan impeachment, nonetheless has the numbers to approve the charges.

According to a tally compiled by The Associated Press, a majority of House members have said they will vote on Wednesday to send the Trump charges on to the Senate for a trial next month. No Republicans have indicated they will support impeachment, setting up a party line vote.

President Donald Trump is angrily objecting to the House articles of impeachment, accusing Democrats of “perversion of justice and abuse of power” in their effort to remove him from office.

In a fiery letter Tuesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Trump maintains that he did nothing wrong in seeking foreign investigation of political rivals.

He is attacking Democrats for focusing on impeachment rather than other issues. He claims “more due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials.”

Earlier, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rejected the Democratic push for fresh impeachment testimony against Trump.

He’s also appealed to Democrats to “turn back from the cliff" of Wednesday’s expected House impeachment vote.

McConnell’s remarks on Tuesday effectively slap the door shut on a proposal from the Democratic leader Chuck Schumer for additional witnesses at next month’s expected Senate trial.

Republicans are already working on how to conduct the trial, which McConnell would like to end in a quick acquittal with few fireworks.

Democrats accuse Trump of betraying the nation by abusing his office and of blocking lawmakers’ efforts to investigate his actions.

