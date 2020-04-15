Mayor of Washington concerned about current lack of COVID-19 vaccine

When the weather is nice, a popular gathering spot in the waterfront in downtown Washington.

Even with the pandemic going on, that continues to be somewhat of the case. Mayor Mac Hodges says other parts of Main Street in the downtown area are really quiet. Fast food restaurants are doing fine, but small businesses, like so many throughout the country, are struggling. He knows of some that have been forced to close, which has been hard on employees. Hodges says they have had to go find other jobs in the area in the meantime.

"A lot of people started walking and activity going up and down the waterfront out here," Hodges said.0" Other than that, it is pretty quiet. You can walk down Main Street and not see two people. At all."

Moving forward, Hodges said he is concerned about how a return to normalcy could impact those who are scared of the virus.

"People that are really scared of this virus are just going to stay home anyway," Hodges said. "They're not coming out until they feel confident that there's a vaccine or a treatment."

Hodges said on Monday night, the city council approved a 30 percent deduction in electric bills for this upcoming month.