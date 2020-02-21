Maury inmate dead after fight with another inmate

An inmate at a state prison in Greene County is dead after a fight with another inmate.

The state Department of Public Safety says Andre Young-Johnson was hit with a homemade weapon at Maury Correctional Institution this morning.

It happened in a housing unit around 8:30 a.m. DPS says the 23-year-old inmate was pronounced dead just after 9:00 a.m.

The other inmate involved was treated for non-life threatening injuries and the Greene County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death.

Young-Johnson was serving a 25-year sentence for second degree murder from Mecklenburg County. He had been an inmate at Maury since March 31, 2018.

DPS says the inmate death is also being investigated by prison staff.

