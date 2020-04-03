Maury Correctional Institution inmate dies after being attacked by another inmate

An inmate at a correctional institution in the East died late Thursday afternoon after being attacked by another inmate during a fight.

According to John Bull with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, 75-year-old inmate Charles Rogers was stabbed with a homemade weapon around 4:37 p.m. Thursday in one of the prison's housing units at the Maury Correctional Institution in Greene County.

Prison leaders said after facility medical personnel performed life-saving procedures on the scene, Rogers was pronounced dead at 4:46 p.m.

Local law enforcement was immediately notified and are now investigating the death, said Bull.

The Department of Public Safety says they are fully cooperating with the investigation and has launched an internal investigation also.

The housing unit was placed on lockdown.