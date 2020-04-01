Maury Correctional Institution employee tests positive for COVID-19

State officials tell WITN an employee at Maury Correctional Institution has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Public Safety says an employee was reportedly around a family member who tested positive for the virus. The employee has been away from work since March 26.

The Division of Prisons is tracing who the employee was in contact with and says they are following isolation and cleaning protocols.

Officials say some of the precautionary measures that have been taken at the prison include:

· Medical screenings were initiated for all staff entering a prison. With the receipt of no-touch thermometers this week, the screenings will now include temperature checks. Entry is denied to anyone who has a temperature of 100 degrees or more, has symptoms of respiratory illness or who has been exposed in the past 14 days to anyone who is suspected or diagnosed with COVID-19. These screenings were rolled out recently at Central Prison and North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women (NCCIW), both in Raleigh, and then enacted at Maury Correctional Institution in Greene County and Piedmont Correctional Institution in Salisbury. Screenings will be in place at all facilities on April 1.

· A 14-day isolation period, in addition to previously enacted medical screening, was instituted for all incoming offenders from the county jails to improve efforts to prevent the introduction of COVID-19 to the prison system.

· Staff gatherings have been limited to groups of 10 or less, down from a limit of 50. Social distancing is required.

· The Prisons’ work release program was suspended statewide on March 24. This was done to limit the offenders’ public contact and, thus, limit their potential exposure to coronavirus and reduce the chances they could transport the virus into a prison. Work release was originally scaled back on March 19. The situation will continue to be evaluated to determine when/if essential job functions may be required on a very limited basis.

· All offenders were provided two bars of soap instead of one, to encourage frequent hand washing and ample supplies of disinfectant and hand lotion have been delivered to every prison.

There are no reports of any inmates contracting the virus.