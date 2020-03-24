Massage therapists prepare to close Wednesday

Local massage therapists are preparing to close their doors to comply with Governor Cooper's order to shut down due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Steven Miller owns the Bodywork and Healing Center in Greenville. He says he’s preparing to shut down by Wednesday afternoon, and says while it will be difficult not to work, he thinks he can make it through a few weeks without operating his business.

He says he’s concerned that the closure could stretch into May, and that would be difficult for him. He says clients have offered to buy gift certificates and pay for future appointments in advance, but he’s not currently taking them up on that offer. Miller adds that he plans to make the most of a tough situation.

“I’m taking it as a time to reset. So I’m going to take a couple classes online. Try to add some new services, and just see where it goes from there.”

Miller says he’s grateful for the support he’s received from his clients since the closures were announced.